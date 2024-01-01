2,000 Moldovan leus to Hungarian forints

Convert MDL to HUF at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Ft21.35 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
MDL to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 MDL to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.623421.6234
Low20.757420.1505
Average21.154320.7629
Change2.18%4.95%
1 MDL to HUF stats

The performance of MDL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.6234 and a 30 day low of 20.7574. This means the 30 day average was 21.1543. The change for MDL to HUF was 2.18.

The performance of MDL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.6234 and a 90 day low of 20.1505. This means the 90 day average was 20.7629. The change for MDL to HUF was 4.95.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1051.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9061.7681.945106.8172.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6630.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.95511.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 MDL21.35120 HUF
5 MDL106.75600 HUF
10 MDL213.51200 HUF
20 MDL427.02400 HUF
50 MDL1,067.56000 HUF
100 MDL2,135.12000 HUF
250 MDL5,337.80000 HUF
500 MDL10,675.60000 HUF
1000 MDL21,351.20000 HUF
2000 MDL42,702.40000 HUF
5000 MDL106,756.00000 HUF
10000 MDL213,512.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
2000 HUF93.67160 MDL
5000 HUF234.17900 MDL
10000 HUF468.35800 MDL
15000 HUF702.53700 MDL
20000 HUF936.71600 MDL
30000 HUF1,405.07400 MDL
40000 HUF1,873.43200 MDL
50000 HUF2,341.79000 MDL
60000 HUF2,810.14800 MDL
100000 HUF4,683.58000 MDL
150000 HUF7,025.37000 MDL
200000 HUF9,367.16000 MDL