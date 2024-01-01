2,000 Hungarian forints to Moldovan leus
Convert HUF to MDL at the real exchange rate
HUF to MDL conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.04677 MDL
0
|1 HUF to MDL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0482
|0.0496
|Low
|0.0462
|0.0462
|Average
|0.0473
|0.0482
|Change
|-2.26%
|-4.84%
|View full history
1 HUF to MDL stats
The performance of HUF to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0482 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0473. The change for HUF to MDL was -2.26.
The performance of HUF to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0496 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0482. The change for HUF to MDL was -4.84.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
|2000 HUF
|93.53800 MDL
|5000 HUF
|233.84500 MDL
|10000 HUF
|467.69000 MDL
|15000 HUF
|701.53500 MDL
|20000 HUF
|935.38000 MDL
|30000 HUF
|1,403.07000 MDL
|40000 HUF
|1,870.76000 MDL
|50000 HUF
|2,338.45000 MDL
|60000 HUF
|2,806.14000 MDL
|100000 HUF
|4,676.90000 MDL
|150000 HUF
|7,015.35000 MDL
|200000 HUF
|9,353.80000 MDL
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 MDL
|21.38170 HUF
|5 MDL
|106.90850 HUF
|10 MDL
|213.81700 HUF
|20 MDL
|427.63400 HUF
|50 MDL
|1,069.08500 HUF
|100 MDL
|2,138.17000 HUF
|250 MDL
|5,345.42500 HUF
|500 MDL
|10,690.85000 HUF
|1000 MDL
|21,381.70000 HUF
|2000 MDL
|42,763.40000 HUF
|5000 MDL
|106,908.50000 HUF
|10000 MDL
|213,817.00000 HUF