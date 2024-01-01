100 Moldovan leus to Hungarian forints
Convert MDL to HUF at the real exchange rate
MDL to HUF conversion chart
1 MDL = 21.35120 HUF
0
|1 MDL to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|21.6234
|21.6234
|Low
|20.7574
|20.1505
|Average
|21.1543
|20.7629
|Change
|2.18%
|4.95%
|View full history
1 MDL to HUF stats
The performance of MDL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.6234 and a 30 day low of 20.7574. This means the 30 day average was 21.1543. The change for MDL to HUF was 2.18.
The performance of MDL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.6234 and a 90 day low of 20.1505. This means the 90 day average was 20.7629. The change for MDL to HUF was 4.95.
How to convert Moldovan leus to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 MDL
|21.35120 HUF
|5 MDL
|106.75600 HUF
|10 MDL
|213.51200 HUF
|20 MDL
|427.02400 HUF
|50 MDL
|1,067.56000 HUF
|100 MDL
|2,135.12000 HUF
|250 MDL
|5,337.80000 HUF
|500 MDL
|10,675.60000 HUF
|1000 MDL
|21,351.20000 HUF
|2000 MDL
|42,702.40000 HUF
|5000 MDL
|106,756.00000 HUF
|10000 MDL
|213,512.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
|2000 HUF
|93.67160 MDL
|5000 HUF
|234.17900 MDL
|10000 HUF
|468.35800 MDL
|15000 HUF
|702.53700 MDL
|20000 HUF
|936.71600 MDL
|30000 HUF
|1,405.07400 MDL
|40000 HUF
|1,873.43200 MDL
|50000 HUF
|2,341.79000 MDL
|60000 HUF
|2,810.14800 MDL
|100000 HUF
|4,683.58000 MDL
|150000 HUF
|7,025.37000 MDL
|200000 HUF
|9,367.16000 MDL