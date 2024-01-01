15,000 Hungarian forints to Moroccan dirhams

Convert HUF to MAD at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = د.م.0.02570 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 HUF to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02670.0275
Low0.02560.0256
Average0.02610.0268
Change-3.70%-5.96%
View full history

1 HUF to MAD stats

The performance of HUF to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0267 and a 30 day low of 0.0256. This means the 30 day average was 0.0261. The change for HUF to MAD was -3.70.

The performance of HUF to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0275 and a 90 day low of 0.0256. This means the 90 day average was 0.0268. The change for HUF to MAD was -5.96.

Track market ratesView HUF to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9510.791.4011.34518.10884.3861.541
1 EUR1.05210.8311.4741.41519.0588.7791.621
1 GBP1.2651.20311.7731.70122.912106.7781.95
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.9612.92560.2351.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moroccan Dirham
2000 HUF51.39460 MAD
5000 HUF128.48650 MAD
10000 HUF256.97300 MAD
15000 HUF385.45950 MAD
20000 HUF513.94600 MAD
30000 HUF770.91900 MAD
40000 HUF1,027.89200 MAD
50000 HUF1,284.86500 MAD
60000 HUF1,541.83800 MAD
100000 HUF2,569.73000 MAD
150000 HUF3,854.59500 MAD
200000 HUF5,139.46000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hungarian Forint
1 MAD38.91450 HUF
5 MAD194.57250 HUF
10 MAD389.14500 HUF
20 MAD778.29000 HUF
50 MAD1,945.72500 HUF
100 MAD3,891.45000 HUF
250 MAD9,728.62500 HUF
500 MAD19,457.25000 HUF
1000 MAD38,914.50000 HUF
2000 MAD77,829.00000 HUF
5000 MAD194,572.50000 HUF
10000 MAD389,145.00000 HUF