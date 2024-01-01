1 Moroccan dirham to Hungarian forints
Convert MAD to HUF at the real exchange rate
MAD to HUF conversion chart
1 MAD = 38.89340 HUF
0
|1 MAD to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|39.0158
|39.0158
|Low
|37.4756
|36.3034
|Average
|38.2615
|37.2661
|Change
|3.75%
|6.24%
|View full history
1 MAD to HUF stats
The performance of MAD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.0158 and a 30 day low of 37.4756. This means the 30 day average was 38.2615. The change for MAD to HUF was 3.75.
The performance of MAD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.0158 and a 90 day low of 36.3034. This means the 90 day average was 37.2661. The change for MAD to HUF was 6.24.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hungarian Forint
|1 MAD
|38.89340 HUF
|5 MAD
|194.46700 HUF
|10 MAD
|388.93400 HUF
|20 MAD
|777.86800 HUF
|50 MAD
|1,944.67000 HUF
|100 MAD
|3,889.34000 HUF
|250 MAD
|9,723.35000 HUF
|500 MAD
|19,446.70000 HUF
|1000 MAD
|38,893.40000 HUF
|2000 MAD
|77,786.80000 HUF
|5000 MAD
|194,467.00000 HUF
|10000 MAD
|388,934.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moroccan Dirham
|2000 HUF
|51.42260 MAD
|5000 HUF
|128.55650 MAD
|10000 HUF
|257.11300 MAD
|15000 HUF
|385.66950 MAD
|20000 HUF
|514.22600 MAD
|30000 HUF
|771.33900 MAD
|40000 HUF
|1,028.45200 MAD
|50000 HUF
|1,285.56500 MAD
|60000 HUF
|1,542.67800 MAD
|100000 HUF
|2,571.13000 MAD
|150000 HUF
|3,856.69500 MAD
|200000 HUF
|5,142.26000 MAD