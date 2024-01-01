5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Hungarian forints

Convert MAD to HUF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ft38.88 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
MAD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 MAD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.015839.0158
Low37.475636.3034
Average38.261537.2661
Change3.75%6.24%
1 MAD to HUF stats

The performance of MAD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.0158 and a 30 day low of 37.4756. This means the 30 day average was 38.2615. The change for MAD to HUF was 3.75.

The performance of MAD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.0158 and a 90 day low of 36.3034. This means the 90 day average was 37.2661. The change for MAD to HUF was 6.24.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.2140.790.9491.3981.5391.34318.108
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.13211.21.7691.9471.69922.908
1 EUR1.054655.9690.83311.4741.6221.41619.091

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

