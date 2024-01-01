5 Honduran lempiras to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert HNL to KWD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ك0.01218 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:57
HNL to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 HNL to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01230.0123
Low0.01220.0122
Average0.01220.0123
Change-0.92%-1.12%
1 HNL to KWD stats

The performance of HNL to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0123 and a 30 day low of 0.0122. This means the 30 day average was 0.0122. The change for HNL to KWD was -0.92.

The performance of HNL to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0123 and a 90 day low of 0.0122. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for HNL to KWD was -1.12.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HNL0.01218 KWD
5 HNL0.06092 KWD
10 HNL0.12184 KWD
20 HNL0.24368 KWD
50 HNL0.60921 KWD
100 HNL1.21842 KWD
250 HNL3.04605 KWD
500 HNL6.09210 KWD
1000 HNL12.18420 KWD
2000 HNL24.36840 KWD
5000 HNL60.92100 KWD
10000 HNL121.84200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 KWD82.07320 HNL
5 KWD410.36600 HNL
10 KWD820.73200 HNL
20 KWD1,641.46400 HNL
50 KWD4,103.66000 HNL
100 KWD8,207.32000 HNL
250 KWD20,518.30000 HNL
500 KWD41,036.60000 HNL
1000 KWD82,073.20000 HNL
2000 KWD164,146.40000 HNL
5000 KWD410,366.00000 HNL
10000 KWD820,732.00000 HNL