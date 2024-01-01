5 Kuwaiti dinars to Honduran lempiras

Convert KWD to HNL at the real exchange rate

5 kwd
400.76 hnl

1.00000 KWD = 80.15160 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 KWD80.15160 HNL
5 KWD400.75800 HNL
10 KWD801.51600 HNL
20 KWD1603.03200 HNL
50 KWD4007.58000 HNL
100 KWD8015.16000 HNL
250 KWD20037.90000 HNL
500 KWD40075.80000 HNL
1000 KWD80151.60000 HNL
2000 KWD160303.20000 HNL
5000 KWD400758.00000 HNL
10000 KWD801516.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HNL0.01248 KWD
5 HNL0.06238 KWD
10 HNL0.12476 KWD
20 HNL0.24953 KWD
50 HNL0.62382 KWD
100 HNL1.24764 KWD
250 HNL3.11910 KWD
500 HNL6.23820 KWD
1000 HNL12.47640 KWD
2000 HNL24.95280 KWD
5000 HNL62.38200 KWD
10000 HNL124.76400 KWD