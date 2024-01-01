Honduran lempiras to Icelandic krónas today

Convert HNL to ISK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = kr5.459 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 HNL to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.54085.6051
Low5.40905.4090
Average5.48125.4958
Change-1.29%-1.20%
View full history

1 HNL to ISK stats

The performance of HNL to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5408 and a 30 day low of 5.4090. This means the 30 day average was 5.4812. The change for HNL to ISK was -1.29.

The performance of HNL to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6051 and a 90 day low of 5.4090. This means the 90 day average was 5.4958. The change for HNL to ISK was -1.20.

Track market ratesView HNL to ISK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.151.4751.6210.93421.296
1 GBP1.211.268106.9721.771.9451.12125.554
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3971.5340.88420.158
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Icelandic Króna
1 HNL5.45873 ISK
5 HNL27.29365 ISK
10 HNL54.58730 ISK
20 HNL109.17460 ISK
50 HNL272.93650 ISK
100 HNL545.87300 ISK
250 HNL1,364.68250 ISK
500 HNL2,729.36500 ISK
1000 HNL5,458.73000 ISK
2000 HNL10,917.46000 ISK
5000 HNL27,293.65000 ISK
10000 HNL54,587.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Honduran Lempira
1 ISK0.18319 HNL
5 ISK0.91596 HNL
10 ISK1.83193 HNL
20 ISK3.66386 HNL
50 ISK9.15965 HNL
100 ISK18.31930 HNL
250 ISK45.79825 HNL
500 ISK91.59650 HNL
1000 ISK183.19300 HNL
2000 ISK366.38600 HNL
5000 ISK915.96500 HNL
10000 ISK1,831.93000 HNL