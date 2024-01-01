Honduran lempiras to Icelandic krónas today

Convert HNL to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
5,513.27 isk

1.000 HNL = 5.513 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4761.4721.6610.96818.187
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9091.7231.9441.13321.289
1 USD0.9190.785183.1311.3531.5260.8916.711
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Icelandic Króna
1 HNL5.51327 ISK
5 HNL27.56635 ISK
10 HNL55.13270 ISK
20 HNL110.26540 ISK
50 HNL275.66350 ISK
100 HNL551.32700 ISK
250 HNL1,378.31750 ISK
500 HNL2,756.63500 ISK
1000 HNL5,513.27000 ISK
2000 HNL11,026.54000 ISK
5000 HNL27,566.35000 ISK
10000 HNL55,132.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Honduran Lempira
1 ISK0.18138 HNL
5 ISK0.90691 HNL
10 ISK1.81381 HNL
20 ISK3.62762 HNL
50 ISK9.06905 HNL
100 ISK18.13810 HNL
250 ISK45.34525 HNL
500 ISK90.69050 HNL
1000 ISK181.38100 HNL
2000 ISK362.76200 HNL
5000 ISK906.90500 HNL
10000 ISK1,813.81000 HNL