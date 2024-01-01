100 Honduran lempiras to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert HNL to IDR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Rp628.8 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 HNL to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High629.9370629.9540
Low621.6200607.2130
Average625.2951621.6480
Change1.16%0.01%
View full history

1 HNL to IDR stats

The performance of HNL to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 629.9370 and a 30 day low of 621.6200. This means the 30 day average was 625.2951. The change for HNL to IDR was 1.16.

The performance of HNL to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 629.9540 and a 90 day low of 607.2130. This means the 90 day average was 621.6480. The change for HNL to IDR was 0.01.

Track market ratesView HNL to IDR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.1461.4761.6210.93421.29
1 GBP1.211.268107.0061.7711.9451.12125.555
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3971.5340.88420.153
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 HNL628.83200 IDR
5 HNL3,144.16000 IDR
10 HNL6,288.32000 IDR
20 HNL12,576.64000 IDR
50 HNL31,441.60000 IDR
100 HNL62,883.20000 IDR
250 HNL157,208.00000 IDR
500 HNL314,416.00000 IDR
1000 HNL628,832.00000 IDR
2000 HNL1,257,664.00000 IDR
5000 HNL3,144,160.00000 IDR
10000 HNL6,288,320.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Honduran Lempira
1 IDR0.00159 HNL
5 IDR0.00795 HNL
10 IDR0.01590 HNL
20 IDR0.03181 HNL
50 IDR0.07951 HNL
100 IDR0.15903 HNL
250 IDR0.39756 HNL
500 IDR0.79513 HNL
1000 IDR1.59025 HNL
2000 IDR3.18050 HNL
5000 IDR7.95125 HNL
10000 IDR15.90250 HNL