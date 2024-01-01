1 Honduran lempira to Hungarian forints
Convert HNL to HUF at the real exchange rate
HNL to HUF conversion chart
1 HNL = 15.35510 HUF
0
|1 HNL to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.3880
|15.3880
|Low
|14.8151
|14.1667
|Average
|15.0627
|14.6418
|Change
|3.15%
|7.62%
1 HNL to HUF stats
The performance of HNL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3880 and a 30 day low of 14.8151. This means the 30 day average was 15.0627. The change for HNL to HUF was 3.15.
The performance of HNL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3880 and a 90 day low of 14.1667. This means the 90 day average was 14.6418. The change for HNL to HUF was 7.62.
|Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Hungarian Forint
|1 HNL
|15.35510 HUF
|5 HNL
|76.77550 HUF
|10 HNL
|153.55100 HUF
|20 HNL
|307.10200 HUF
|50 HNL
|767.75500 HUF
|100 HNL
|1,535.51000 HUF
|250 HNL
|3,838.77500 HUF
|500 HNL
|7,677.55000 HUF
|1000 HNL
|15,355.10000 HUF
|2000 HNL
|30,710.20000 HUF
|5000 HNL
|76,775.50000 HUF
|10000 HNL
|153,551.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Honduran Lempira
|2000 HUF
|130.25000 HNL
|5000 HUF
|325.62500 HNL
|10000 HUF
|651.25000 HNL
|15000 HUF
|976.87500 HNL
|20000 HUF
|1,302.50000 HNL
|30000 HUF
|1,953.75000 HNL
|40000 HUF
|2,605.00000 HNL
|50000 HUF
|3,256.25000 HNL
|60000 HUF
|3,907.50000 HNL
|100000 HUF
|6,512.50000 HNL
|150000 HUF
|9,768.75000 HNL
|200000 HUF
|13,025.00000 HNL