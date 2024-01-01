10 thousand Honduran lempiras to Hungarian forints

Convert HNL to HUF at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Ft15.36 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:41
HNL to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 HNL to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.388015.3880
Low14.815114.1667
Average15.062714.6418
Change3.16%7.63%
1 HNL to HUF stats

The performance of HNL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3880 and a 30 day low of 14.8151. This means the 30 day average was 15.0627. The change for HNL to HUF was 3.16.

The performance of HNL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3880 and a 90 day low of 14.1667. This means the 90 day average was 14.6418. The change for HNL to HUF was 7.63.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Hungarian Forint
1 HNL15.35870 HUF
5 HNL76.79350 HUF
10 HNL153.58700 HUF
20 HNL307.17400 HUF
50 HNL767.93500 HUF
100 HNL1,535.87000 HUF
250 HNL3,839.67500 HUF
500 HNL7,679.35000 HUF
1000 HNL15,358.70000 HUF
2000 HNL30,717.40000 HUF
5000 HNL76,793.50000 HUF
10000 HNL153,587.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Honduran Lempira
2000 HUF130.21980 HNL
5000 HUF325.54950 HNL
10000 HUF651.09900 HNL
15000 HUF976.64850 HNL
20000 HUF1,302.19800 HNL
30000 HUF1,953.29700 HNL
40000 HUF2,604.39600 HNL
50000 HUF3,255.49500 HNL
60000 HUF3,906.59400 HNL
100000 HUF6,510.99000 HNL
150000 HUF9,766.48500 HNL
200000 HUF13,021.98000 HNL