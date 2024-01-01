Honduran lempiras to Aruban florins today

Convert HNL to AWG at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ƒ0.07095 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 HNL to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07180.0723
Low0.07090.0709
Average0.07120.0717
Change-1.20%-1.67%
View full history

1 HNL to AWG stats

The performance of HNL to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0718 and a 30 day low of 0.0709. This means the 30 day average was 0.0712. The change for HNL to AWG was -1.20.

The performance of HNL to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0723 and a 90 day low of 0.0709. This means the 90 day average was 0.0717. The change for HNL to AWG was -1.67.

Track market ratesView HNL to AWG chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.231.4771.6220.93521.273
1 GBP1.211.269107.1161.7731.9471.12325.537
1 USD0.9460.788184.3861.3961.5340.88420.118
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Aruban Florin
1 HNL0.07095 AWG
5 HNL0.35475 AWG
10 HNL0.70949 AWG
20 HNL1.41899 AWG
50 HNL3.54747 AWG
100 HNL7.09493 AWG
250 HNL17.73733 AWG
500 HNL35.47465 AWG
1000 HNL70.94930 AWG
2000 HNL141.89860 AWG
5000 HNL354.74650 AWG
10000 HNL709.49300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Honduran Lempira
1 AWG14.09460 HNL
5 AWG70.47300 HNL
10 AWG140.94600 HNL
20 AWG281.89200 HNL
50 AWG704.73000 HNL
100 AWG1,409.46000 HNL
250 AWG3,523.65000 HNL
500 AWG7,047.30000 HNL
1000 AWG14,094.60000 HNL
2000 AWG28,189.20000 HNL
5000 AWG70,473.00000 HNL
10000 AWG140,946.00000 HNL