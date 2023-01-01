5000 Honduran lempiras to Aruban florins

Convert HNL to AWG at the real exchange rate

5000 hnl
364.11 awg

1.00000 HNL = 0.07282 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40 UTC
HNL to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Aruban Florin
1 HNL0.07282 AWG
5 HNL0.36411 AWG
10 HNL0.72822 AWG
20 HNL1.45645 AWG
50 HNL3.64112 AWG
100 HNL7.28224 AWG
250 HNL18.20560 AWG
500 HNL36.41120 AWG
1000 HNL72.82240 AWG
2000 HNL145.64480 AWG
5000 HNL364.11200 AWG
10000 HNL728.22400 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Honduran Lempira
1 AWG13.73200 HNL
5 AWG68.66000 HNL
10 AWG137.32000 HNL
20 AWG274.64000 HNL
50 AWG686.60000 HNL
100 AWG1373.20000 HNL
250 AWG3433.00000 HNL
500 AWG6866.00000 HNL
1000 AWG13732.00000 HNL
2000 AWG27464.00000 HNL
5000 AWG68660.00000 HNL
10000 AWG137320.00000 HNL