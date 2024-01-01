Guyanaese dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert GYD to FJD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = FJ$0.01088 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
GYD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 GYD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01100.0110
Low0.01070.0105
Average0.01090.0107
Change1.13%1.31%
1 GYD to FJD stats

The performance of GYD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0110 and a 30 day low of 0.0107. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for GYD to FJD was 1.13.

The performance of GYD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0110 and a 90 day low of 0.0105. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for GYD to FJD was 1.31.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 GYD0.01088 FJD
5 GYD0.05440 FJD
10 GYD0.10880 FJD
20 GYD0.21760 FJD
50 GYD0.54400 FJD
100 GYD1.08800 FJD
250 GYD2.72000 FJD
500 GYD5.44000 FJD
1000 GYD10.88000 FJD
2000 GYD21.76000 FJD
5000 GYD54.40000 FJD
10000 GYD108.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 FJD91.91200 GYD
5 FJD459.56000 GYD
10 FJD919.12000 GYD
20 FJD1,838.24000 GYD
50 FJD4,595.60000 GYD
100 FJD9,191.20000 GYD
250 FJD22,978.00000 GYD
500 FJD45,956.00000 GYD
1000 FJD91,912.00000 GYD
2000 FJD183,824.00000 GYD
5000 FJD459,560.00000 GYD
10000 FJD919,120.00000 GYD