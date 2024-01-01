Guyanaese dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert GYD to EGP at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = E£0.2367 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
GYD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 GYD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23750.2375
Low0.23280.2306
Average0.23480.2331
Change1.61%1.14%
1 GYD to EGP stats

The performance of GYD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2375 and a 30 day low of 0.2328. This means the 30 day average was 0.2348. The change for GYD to EGP was 1.61.

The performance of GYD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2375 and a 90 day low of 0.2306. This means the 90 day average was 0.2331. The change for GYD to EGP was 1.14.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 GYD0.23672 EGP
5 GYD1.18360 EGP
10 GYD2.36719 EGP
20 GYD4.73438 EGP
50 GYD11.83595 EGP
100 GYD23.67190 EGP
250 GYD59.17975 EGP
500 GYD118.35950 EGP
1000 GYD236.71900 EGP
2000 GYD473.43800 EGP
5000 GYD1,183.59500 EGP
10000 GYD2,367.19000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 EGP4.22441 GYD
5 EGP21.12205 GYD
10 EGP42.24410 GYD
20 EGP84.48820 GYD
50 EGP211.22050 GYD
100 EGP422.44100 GYD
250 EGP1,056.10250 GYD
500 EGP2,112.20500 GYD
1000 EGP4,224.41000 GYD
2000 EGP8,448.82000 GYD
5000 EGP21,122.05000 GYD
10000 EGP42,244.10000 GYD