10 Guyanaese dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert GYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 gyd
0.09 bgn

1.00000 GYD = 0.00892 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GYD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.868651.04787.10511.437161.662560.96718.5586
1GBP1.1512111.20535100.2791.654521.914011.1132221.3654
1USD0.9550.829635183.19491.372651.587930.923617.7255
1INR0.01148040.009972180.0120210.01649920.01908690.01110160.21306

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 GYD0.00892 BGN
5 GYD0.04458 BGN
10 GYD0.08916 BGN
20 GYD0.17832 BGN
50 GYD0.44579 BGN
100 GYD0.89158 BGN
250 GYD2.22894 BGN
500 GYD4.45787 BGN
1000 GYD8.91575 BGN
2000 GYD17.83150 BGN
5000 GYD44.57875 BGN
10000 GYD89.15750 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BGN112.16100 GYD
5 BGN560.80500 GYD
10 BGN1121.61000 GYD
20 BGN2243.22000 GYD
50 BGN5608.05000 GYD
100 BGN11216.10000 GYD
250 BGN28040.25000 GYD
500 BGN56080.50000 GYD
1000 BGN112161.00000 GYD
2000 BGN224322.00000 GYD
5000 BGN560805.00000 GYD
10000 BGN1121610.00000 GYD