1.00000 GTQ = 0.48342 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32 UTC
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GTQ0.48342 PEN
5 GTQ2.41709 PEN
10 GTQ4.83417 PEN
20 GTQ9.66834 PEN
50 GTQ24.17085 PEN
100 GTQ48.34170 PEN
250 GTQ120.85425 PEN
500 GTQ241.70850 PEN
1000 GTQ483.41700 PEN
2000 GTQ966.83400 PEN
5000 GTQ2417.08500 PEN
10000 GTQ4834.17000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PEN2.06861 GTQ
5 PEN10.34305 GTQ
10 PEN20.68610 GTQ
20 PEN41.37220 GTQ
50 PEN103.43050 GTQ
100 PEN206.86100 GTQ
250 PEN517.15250 GTQ
500 PEN1034.30500 GTQ
1000 PEN2068.61000 GTQ
2000 PEN4137.22000 GTQ
5000 PEN10343.05000 GTQ
10000 PEN20686.10000 GTQ