250 Guinean francs to Singapore dollars

Convert GNF to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 gnf
0.04 sgd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00016 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.0480587.18471.436561.660150.9653518.473
1GBP1.1524111.2078100.4741.655531.913191.1124721.2888
1USD0.954150.827952183.18751.37071.584030.9210517.6261
1INR0.01146990.009952840.01202110.01647720.01904170.0110720.211884

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 GNF0.00016 SGD
5 GNF0.00080 SGD
10 GNF0.00160 SGD
20 GNF0.00320 SGD
50 GNF0.00800 SGD
100 GNF0.01600 SGD
250 GNF0.03999 SGD
500 GNF0.07999 SGD
1000 GNF0.15998 SGD
2000 GNF0.31995 SGD
5000 GNF0.79988 SGD
10000 GNF1.59976 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 SGD6250.96000 GNF
5 SGD31254.80000 GNF
10 SGD62509.60000 GNF
20 SGD125019.20000 GNF
50 SGD312548.00000 GNF
100 SGD625096.00000 GNF
250 SGD1562740.00000 GNF
500 SGD3125480.00000 GNF
1000 SGD6250960.00000 GNF
2000 SGD12501920.00000 GNF
5000 SGD31254800.00000 GNF
10000 SGD62509600.00000 GNF