100 Guinean francs to Singapore dollars

Convert GNF to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
0.02 sgd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00016 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GNF to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867651.048287.19111.436561.659860.965618.473
1GBP1.1525411.20805100.4881.655631.912981.1128921.2901
1USD0.9540.82778183.18171.37051.583530.921217.6235
1INR0.01146910.009951470.012021910.0164760.0190370.01107460.211868

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 GNF0.00016 SGD
5 GNF0.00080 SGD
10 GNF0.00160 SGD
20 GNF0.00320 SGD
50 GNF0.00800 SGD
100 GNF0.01600 SGD
250 GNF0.03999 SGD
500 GNF0.07998 SGD
1000 GNF0.15996 SGD
2000 GNF0.31993 SGD
5000 GNF0.79982 SGD
10000 GNF1.59964 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 SGD6251.41000 GNF
5 SGD31257.05000 GNF
10 SGD62514.10000 GNF
20 SGD125028.20000 GNF
50 SGD312570.50000 GNF
100 SGD625141.00000 GNF
250 SGD1562852.50000 GNF
500 SGD3125705.00000 GNF
1000 SGD6251410.00000 GNF
2000 SGD12502820.00000 GNF
5000 SGD31257050.00000 GNF
10000 SGD62514100.00000 GNF