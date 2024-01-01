500 Singapore dollars to Guinean francs

Convert SGD to GNF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = GFr6,398 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GNF
1 SGD to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6,550.54006,741.2700
Low6,395.64006,395.6400
Average6,483.24536,582.8812
Change-2.32%-3.42%
View full history

1 SGD to GNF stats

The performance of SGD to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6,550.5400 and a 30 day low of 6,395.6400. This means the 30 day average was 6,483.2453. The change for SGD to GNF was -2.32.

The performance of SGD to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6,741.2700 and a 90 day low of 6,395.6400. This means the 90 day average was 6,582.8812. The change for SGD to GNF was -3.42.

Track market ratesView SGD to GNF chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4867.244.467
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,779.411.6160.83389.0197.6284.707
1 AUD0.65210,383.10.61910.51655.0854.722.913

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 SGD6,398.35000 GNF
5 SGD31,991.75000 GNF
10 SGD63,983.50000 GNF
20 SGD127,967.00000 GNF
50 SGD319,917.50000 GNF
100 SGD639,835.00000 GNF
250 SGD1,599,587.50000 GNF
500 SGD3,199,175.00000 GNF
1000 SGD6,398,350.00000 GNF
2000 SGD12,796,700.00000 GNF
5000 SGD31,991,750.00000 GNF
10000 SGD63,983,500.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 GNF0.00016 SGD
5 GNF0.00078 SGD
10 GNF0.00156 SGD
20 GNF0.00313 SGD
50 GNF0.00781 SGD
100 GNF0.01563 SGD
250 GNF0.03907 SGD
500 GNF0.07815 SGD
1000 GNF0.15629 SGD
2000 GNF0.31258 SGD
5000 GNF0.78145 SGD
10000 GNF1.56290 SGD