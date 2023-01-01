1 Guinean franc to Kenyan shillings

Convert GNF to KES

1 gnf
0 kes

1.00000 GNF = 0.01729 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:34 UTC
GNF to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 GNF0.01729 KES
5 GNF0.08645 KES
10 GNF0.17290 KES
20 GNF0.34580 KES
50 GNF0.86449 KES
100 GNF1.72898 KES
250 GNF4.32245 KES
500 GNF8.64490 KES
1000 GNF17.28980 KES
2000 GNF34.57960 KES
5000 GNF86.44900 KES
10000 GNF172.89800 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 KES57.83770 GNF
5 KES289.18850 GNF
10 KES578.37700 GNF
20 KES1156.75400 GNF
50 KES2891.88500 GNF
100 KES5783.77000 GNF
250 KES14459.42500 GNF
500 KES28918.85000 GNF
1000 KES57837.70000 GNF
2000 KES115675.40000 GNF
5000 KES289188.50000 GNF
10000 KES578377.00000 GNF