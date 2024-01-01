10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Guinean francs

Convert KES to GNF at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
593,359 gnf

1.00000 KES = 59.33590 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 KES59.33590 GNF
5 KES296.67950 GNF
10 KES593.35900 GNF
20 KES1186.71800 GNF
50 KES2966.79500 GNF
100 KES5933.59000 GNF
250 KES14833.97500 GNF
500 KES29667.95000 GNF
1000 KES59335.90000 GNF
2000 KES118671.80000 GNF
5000 KES296679.50000 GNF
10000 KES593359.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 GNF0.01685 KES
5 GNF0.08427 KES
10 GNF0.16853 KES
20 GNF0.33706 KES
50 GNF0.84266 KES
100 GNF1.68532 KES
250 GNF4.21330 KES
500 GNF8.42660 KES
1000 GNF16.85320 KES
2000 GNF33.70640 KES
5000 GNF84.26600 KES
10000 GNF168.53200 KES