1 Guinean franc to Indian rupees

Convert GNF to INR at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.01 inr

1.00000 GNF = 0.00969 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.0487587.23761.43591.65810.964418.4865
1GBP1.15311.20915100.581.655511.91171.1119621.3139
1USD0.953550.827027183.18251.369151.581030.9195517.6272
1INR0.01146290.009942320.012021810.01645960.01900670.01105460.21191

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Indian Rupee
1 GNF0.00969 INR
5 GNF0.04844 INR
10 GNF0.09688 INR
20 GNF0.19376 INR
50 GNF0.48441 INR
100 GNF0.96882 INR
250 GNF2.42204 INR
500 GNF4.84408 INR
1000 GNF9.68816 INR
2000 GNF19.37632 INR
5000 GNF48.44080 INR
10000 GNF96.88160 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 INR103.21900 GNF
5 INR516.09500 GNF
10 INR1032.19000 GNF
20 INR2064.38000 GNF
50 INR5160.95000 GNF
100 INR10321.90000 GNF
250 INR25804.75000 GNF
500 INR51609.50000 GNF
1000 INR103219.00000 GNF
2000 INR206438.00000 GNF
5000 INR516095.00000 GNF
10000 INR1032190.00000 GNF