5,000 Indian rupees to Guinean francs
Convert INR to GNF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to GNF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|103.1960
|103.5290
|Low
|102.3160
|102.3160
|Average
|102.8896
|103.0068
|Change
|-0.62%
|-0.52%
|View full history
1 INR to GNF stats
The performance of INR to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 103.1960 and a 30 day low of 102.3160. This means the 30 day average was 102.8896. The change for INR to GNF was -0.62.
The performance of INR to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 103.5290 and a 90 day low of 102.3160. This means the 90 day average was 103.0068. The change for INR to GNF was -0.52.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Guinean francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Guinean Franc
|1 INR
|102.44100 GNF
|5 INR
|512.20500 GNF
|10 INR
|1,024.41000 GNF
|20 INR
|2,048.82000 GNF
|50 INR
|5,122.05000 GNF
|100 INR
|10,244.10000 GNF
|250 INR
|25,610.25000 GNF
|300 INR
|30,732.30000 GNF
|500 INR
|51,220.50000 GNF
|600 INR
|61,464.60000 GNF
|1000 INR
|102,441.00000 GNF
|2000 INR
|204,882.00000 GNF
|5000 INR
|512,205.00000 GNF
|10000 INR
|1,024,410.00000 GNF
|25000 INR
|2,561,025.00000 GNF
|50000 INR
|5,122,050.00000 GNF
|100000 INR
|10,244,100.00000 GNF
|1000000 INR
|102,441,000.00000 GNF
|1000000000 INR
|102,441,000,000.00000 GNF