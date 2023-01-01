250 Guinean francs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert GNF to IDR at the real exchange rate

250 gnf
453.65 idr

1.00000 GNF = 1.81458 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GNF to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.048687.21951.435951.658260.964318.5017
1GBP1.1527411.20875100.541.655261.911521.1115921.3274
1USD0.953650.827301183.17711.36941.58140.919617.6442
1INR0.01146530.009946260.012022510.01646370.01901250.01105590.212128

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GNF1.81458 IDR
5 GNF9.07290 IDR
10 GNF18.14580 IDR
20 GNF36.29160 IDR
50 GNF90.72900 IDR
100 GNF181.45800 IDR
250 GNF453.64500 IDR
500 GNF907.29000 IDR
1000 GNF1814.58000 IDR
2000 GNF3629.16000 IDR
5000 GNF9072.90000 IDR
10000 GNF18145.80000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guinean Franc
1 IDR0.55109 GNF
5 IDR2.75545 GNF
10 IDR5.51091 GNF
20 IDR11.02182 GNF
50 IDR27.55455 GNF
100 IDR55.10910 GNF
250 IDR137.77275 GNF
500 IDR275.54550 GNF
1000 IDR551.09100 GNF
2000 IDR1102.18200 GNF
5000 IDR2755.45500 GNF
10000 IDR5510.91000 GNF