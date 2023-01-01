100 Gambian dalasis to Swedish kronor

Convert GMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 gmd
16.87 sek

1.00000 GMD = 0.16867 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867651.047287.12351.435341.657880.963818.5457
1GBP1.1525411.2069100.411.654241.910711.1108221.374
1USD0.95490.828569183.19661.370651.583160.920417.7098
1INR0.0114780.009959170.012019710.01647480.01902910.0110630.212867

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swedish Krona
1 GMD0.16867 SEK
5 GMD0.84335 SEK
10 GMD1.68669 SEK
20 GMD3.37338 SEK
50 GMD8.43345 SEK
100 GMD16.86690 SEK
250 GMD42.16725 SEK
500 GMD84.33450 SEK
1000 GMD168.66900 SEK
2000 GMD337.33800 SEK
5000 GMD843.34500 SEK
10000 GMD1686.69000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gambian Dalasi
1 SEK5.92876 GMD
5 SEK29.64380 GMD
10 SEK59.28760 GMD
20 SEK118.57520 GMD
50 SEK296.43800 GMD
100 SEK592.87600 GMD
250 SEK1482.19000 GMD
500 SEK2964.38000 GMD
1000 SEK5928.76000 GMD
2000 SEK11857.52000 GMD
5000 SEK29643.80000 GMD
10000 SEK59287.60000 GMD