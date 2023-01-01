10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Swedish kronor

Convert GMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

10,000 gmd
1,686.56 sek

1.00000 GMD = 0.16866 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
GMD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.047187.1131.435051.657720.96418.5449
1GBP1.1526711.207100.4161.654191.910871.1111821.3768
1USD0.9550.8285183.19451.37051.583160.920617.7107
1INR0.01147930.00995860.0120210.01647340.01902960.01106560.212883

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swedish Krona
1 GMD0.16866 SEK
5 GMD0.84328 SEK
10 GMD1.68656 SEK
20 GMD3.37312 SEK
50 GMD8.43280 SEK
100 GMD16.86560 SEK
250 GMD42.16400 SEK
500 GMD84.32800 SEK
1000 GMD168.65600 SEK
2000 GMD337.31200 SEK
5000 GMD843.28000 SEK
10000 GMD1686.56000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gambian Dalasi
1 SEK5.92924 GMD
5 SEK29.64620 GMD
10 SEK59.29240 GMD
20 SEK118.58480 GMD
50 SEK296.46200 GMD
100 SEK592.92400 GMD
250 SEK1482.31000 GMD
500 SEK2964.62000 GMD
1000 SEK5929.24000 GMD
2000 SEK11858.48000 GMD
5000 SEK29646.20000 GMD
10000 SEK59292.40000 GMD