20 Gambian dalasis to Ghanaian cedis

Convert GMD to GHS at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
3.44 ghs

1.00000 GMD = 0.17202 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:50 UTC
GMD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GMD0.17202 GHS
5 GMD0.86008 GHS
10 GMD1.72017 GHS
20 GMD3.44034 GHS
50 GMD8.60085 GHS
100 GMD17.20170 GHS
250 GMD43.00425 GHS
500 GMD86.00850 GHS
1000 GMD172.01700 GHS
2000 GMD344.03400 GHS
5000 GMD860.08500 GHS
10000 GMD1720.17000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Gambian Dalasi
1 GHS5.81339 GMD
5 GHS29.06695 GMD
10 GHS58.13390 GMD
20 GHS116.26780 GMD
50 GHS290.66950 GMD
100 GHS581.33900 GMD
250 GHS1453.34750 GMD
500 GHS2906.69500 GMD
1000 GHS5813.39000 GMD
2000 GHS11626.78000 GMD
5000 GHS29066.95000 GMD
10000 GHS58133.90000 GMD