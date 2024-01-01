Convert GMD to GHS at the real exchange rate

20 Gambian dalasis to Ghanaian cedis

20 gmd
4.24 ghs

D1.000 GMD = GH¢0.2121 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6351.4661.6120.95819.238
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9441.7321.9051.13222.739
1 USD0.9310.788183.4431.3641.50.89217.909
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GMD0.21206 GHS
5 GMD1.06030 GHS
10 GMD2.12060 GHS
20 GMD4.24120 GHS
50 GMD10.60300 GHS
100 GMD21.20600 GHS
250 GMD53.01500 GHS
500 GMD106.03000 GHS
1000 GMD212.06000 GHS
2000 GMD424.12000 GHS
5000 GMD1,060.30000 GHS
10000 GMD2,120.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Gambian Dalasi
1 GHS4.71564 GMD
5 GHS23.57820 GMD
10 GHS47.15640 GMD
20 GHS94.31280 GMD
50 GHS235.78200 GMD
100 GHS471.56400 GMD
250 GHS1,178.91000 GMD
500 GHS2,357.82000 GMD
1000 GHS4,715.64000 GMD
2000 GHS9,431.28000 GMD
5000 GHS23,578.20000 GMD
10000 GHS47,156.40000 GMD