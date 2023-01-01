1 Ghanaian cedi to Gambian dalasis

1 ghs
5.78 gmd

1.00000 GHS = 5.77571 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:47 UTC
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Gambian Dalasi
1 GHS5.77571 GMD
5 GHS28.87855 GMD
10 GHS57.75710 GMD
20 GHS115.51420 GMD
50 GHS288.78550 GMD
100 GHS577.57100 GMD
250 GHS1443.92750 GMD
500 GHS2887.85500 GMD
1000 GHS5775.71000 GMD
2000 GHS11551.42000 GMD
5000 GHS28878.55000 GMD
10000 GHS57757.10000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GMD0.17314 GHS
5 GMD0.86569 GHS
10 GMD1.73139 GHS
20 GMD3.46278 GHS
50 GMD8.65695 GHS
100 GMD17.31390 GHS
250 GMD43.28475 GHS
500 GMD86.56950 GHS
1000 GMD173.13900 GHS
2000 GMD346.27800 GHS
5000 GMD865.69500 GHS
10000 GMD1731.39000 GHS