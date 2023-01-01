5 Gibraltar pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert GIP to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 gip
1.890 kwd

1.00000 GIP = 0.37791 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:37 UTC
GIP to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GIP0.37791 KWD
5 GIP1.88954 KWD
10 GIP3.77908 KWD
20 GIP7.55816 KWD
50 GIP18.89540 KWD
100 GIP37.79080 KWD
250 GIP94.47700 KWD
500 GIP188.95400 KWD
1000 GIP377.90800 KWD
2000 GIP755.81600 KWD
5000 GIP1889.54000 KWD
10000 GIP3779.08000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 KWD2.64615 GIP
5 KWD13.23075 GIP
10 KWD26.46150 GIP
20 KWD52.92300 GIP
50 KWD132.30750 GIP
100 KWD264.61500 GIP
250 KWD661.53750 GIP
500 KWD1323.07500 GIP
1000 KWD2646.15000 GIP
2000 KWD5292.30000 GIP
5000 KWD13230.75000 GIP
10000 KWD26461.50000 GIP