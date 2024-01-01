1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Gibraltar pounds

Convert KWD to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,576.83 gip

1.00000 KWD = 2.57683 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 KWD2.57683 GIP
5 KWD12.88415 GIP
10 KWD25.76830 GIP
20 KWD51.53660 GIP
50 KWD128.84150 GIP
100 KWD257.68300 GIP
250 KWD644.20750 GIP
500 KWD1288.41500 GIP
1000 KWD2576.83000 GIP
2000 KWD5153.66000 GIP
5000 KWD12884.15000 GIP
10000 KWD25768.30000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GIP0.38807 KWD
5 GIP1.94036 KWD
10 GIP3.88073 KWD
20 GIP7.76146 KWD
50 GIP19.40365 KWD
100 GIP38.80730 KWD
250 GIP97.01825 KWD
500 GIP194.03650 KWD
1000 GIP388.07300 KWD
2000 GIP776.14600 KWD
5000 GIP1940.36500 KWD
10000 GIP3880.73000 KWD