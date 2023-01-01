1 Gibraltar pound to Bulgarian levs

1.00000 GIP = 2.28311 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:55 UTC
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GIP2.28311 BGN
5 GIP11.41555 BGN
10 GIP22.83110 BGN
20 GIP45.66220 BGN
50 GIP114.15550 BGN
100 GIP228.31100 BGN
250 GIP570.77750 BGN
500 GIP1141.55500 BGN
1000 GIP2283.11000 BGN
2000 GIP4566.22000 BGN
5000 GIP11415.55000 BGN
10000 GIP22831.10000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gibraltar Pound
1 BGN0.43800 GIP
5 BGN2.19000 GIP
10 BGN4.38000 GIP
20 BGN8.76000 GIP
50 BGN21.90000 GIP
100 BGN43.80000 GIP
250 BGN109.50000 GIP
500 BGN219.00000 GIP
1000 BGN438.00000 GIP
2000 BGN876.00000 GIP
5000 BGN2190.00000 GIP
10000 BGN4380.00000 GIP