10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BGN to GIP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4269 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GIP
1 BGN to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4355
Low0.42340.4234
Average0.42650.4284
Change0.31%-1.98%
View full history

1 BGN to GIP stats

The performance of BGN to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4234. This means the 30 day average was 0.4265. The change for BGN to GIP was 0.31.

The performance of BGN to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4355 and a 90 day low of 0.4234. This means the 90 day average was 0.4284. The change for BGN to GIP was -1.98.

Track market ratesView BGN to GIP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6931.3971.5331.3380.78918.034
1 EUR1.05911.7931.481.6231.4170.83519.097
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.65
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gibraltar Pound
1 BGN0.42692 GIP
5 BGN2.13459 GIP
10 BGN4.26918 GIP
20 BGN8.53836 GIP
50 BGN21.34590 GIP
100 BGN42.69180 GIP
250 BGN106.72950 GIP
500 BGN213.45900 GIP
1000 BGN426.91800 GIP
2000 BGN853.83600 GIP
5000 BGN2,134.59000 GIP
10000 BGN4,269.18000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GIP2.34237 BGN
5 GIP11.71185 BGN
10 GIP23.42370 BGN
20 GIP46.84740 BGN
50 GIP117.11850 BGN
100 GIP234.23700 BGN
250 GIP585.59250 BGN
500 GIP1,171.18500 BGN
1000 GIP2,342.37000 BGN
2000 GIP4,684.74000 BGN
5000 GIP11,711.85000 BGN
10000 GIP23,423.70000 BGN