1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Bulgarian levs

Convert GIP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 gip
2283.53 bgn

1.00000 GIP = 2.28353 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GIP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.046287.04591.434241.656170.961918.5493
1GBP1.15311.2063100.3671.653721.909611.1090721.3879
1USD0.95580.828981183.2021.37091.583030.919417.7302
1INR0.01148820.009963480.012018910.01647680.01902630.01105020.213098

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GIP2.28353 BGN
5 GIP11.41765 BGN
10 GIP22.83530 BGN
20 GIP45.67060 BGN
50 GIP114.17650 BGN
100 GIP228.35300 BGN
250 GIP570.88250 BGN
500 GIP1141.76500 BGN
1000 GIP2283.53000 BGN
2000 GIP4567.06000 BGN
5000 GIP11417.65000 BGN
10000 GIP22835.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gibraltar Pound
1 BGN0.43792 GIP
5 BGN2.18959 GIP
10 BGN4.37918 GIP
20 BGN8.75836 GIP
50 BGN21.89590 GIP
100 BGN43.79180 GIP
250 BGN109.47950 GIP
500 BGN218.95900 GIP
1000 BGN437.91800 GIP
2000 BGN875.83600 GIP
5000 BGN2189.59000 GIP
10000 BGN4379.18000 GIP