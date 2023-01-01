1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert GGP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 ggp
12742.50 mad

1.00000 GGP = 12.74250 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86451.097991.48941.491831.657960.960418.8526
1 GBP1.1567411.27105.8311.725681.917851.1109321.8078
1 USD0.91080.787402183.33131.35881.510120.874817.1715
1 INR0.01093020.009449050.012000310.0163060.01812190.01049790.206063

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 GGP12.74250 MAD
5 GGP63.71250 MAD
10 GGP127.42500 MAD
20 GGP254.85000 MAD
50 GGP637.12500 MAD
100 GGP1274.25000 MAD
250 GGP3185.62500 MAD
500 GGP6371.25000 MAD
1000 GGP12742.50000 MAD
2000 GGP25485.00000 MAD
5000 GGP63712.50000 MAD
10000 GGP127425.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Guernsey pound
1 MAD0.07848 GGP
5 MAD0.39239 GGP
10 MAD0.78477 GGP
20 MAD1.56955 GGP
50 MAD3.92387 GGP
100 MAD7.84773 GGP
250 MAD19.61932 GGP
500 MAD39.23865 GGP
1000 MAD78.47730 GGP
2000 MAD156.95460 GGP
5000 MAD392.38650 GGP
10000 MAD784.77300 GGP