5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Guernsey pounds

Convert MAD to GGP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07912 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
MAD to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 MAD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07920.0792
Low0.07780.0770
Average0.07850.0781
Change1.73%0.25%
1 MAD to GGP stats

The performance of MAD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0792 and a 30 day low of 0.0778. This means the 30 day average was 0.0785. The change for MAD to GGP was 1.73.

The performance of MAD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0792 and a 90 day low of 0.0770. This means the 90 day average was 0.0781. The change for MAD to GGP was 0.25.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4560.7910.9491.3991.541.34418.12
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.25111.21.7691.9471.69922.917
1 EUR1.054655.9750.83311.4741.6231.41619.096

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Guernsey pound
1 MAD0.07912 GGP
5 MAD0.39559 GGP
10 MAD0.79118 GGP
20 MAD1.58237 GGP
50 MAD3.95592 GGP
100 MAD7.91184 GGP
250 MAD19.77960 GGP
500 MAD39.55920 GGP
1000 MAD79.11840 GGP
2000 MAD158.23680 GGP
5000 MAD395.59200 GGP
10000 MAD791.18400 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 GGP12.63930 MAD
5 GGP63.19650 MAD
10 GGP126.39300 MAD
20 GGP252.78600 MAD
50 GGP631.96500 MAD
100 GGP1,263.93000 MAD
250 GGP3,159.82500 MAD
500 GGP6,319.65000 MAD
1000 GGP12,639.30000 MAD
2000 GGP25,278.60000 MAD
5000 GGP63,196.50000 MAD
10000 GGP126,393.00000 MAD