50 Euros to Nepalese rupees

Convert EUR to NPR at the real exchange rate

50 eur
7,310.05 npr

€1.000 EUR = ₨146.2 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High146.3230146.3230
Low144.4310142.8110
Average145.3170144.4364
Change1.23%1.83%
1 EUR to NPR stats

The performance of EUR to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 146.3230 and a 30 day low of 144.4310. This means the 30 day average was 145.3170. The change for EUR to NPR was 1.23.

The performance of EUR to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 146.3230 and a 90 day low of 142.8110. This means the 90 day average was 144.4364. The change for EUR to NPR was 1.83.

Conversion rates Euro / Nepalese Rupee
1 EUR146.20100 NPR
5 EUR731.00500 NPR
10 EUR1,462.01000 NPR
20 EUR2,924.02000 NPR
50 EUR7,310.05000 NPR
100 EUR14,620.10000 NPR
250 EUR36,550.25000 NPR
500 EUR73,100.50000 NPR
1000 EUR146,201.00000 NPR
2000 EUR292,402.00000 NPR
5000 EUR731,005.00000 NPR
10000 EUR1,462,010.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Euro
1 NPR0.00684 EUR
5 NPR0.03420 EUR
10 NPR0.06840 EUR
20 NPR0.13680 EUR
50 NPR0.34200 EUR
100 NPR0.68399 EUR
250 NPR1.70998 EUR
500 NPR3.41996 EUR
1000 NPR6.83991 EUR
2000 NPR13.67982 EUR
5000 NPR34.19955 EUR
10000 NPR68.39910 EUR