Euro to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Nepalese rupees is currently 146.201 today, reflecting a 1.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.529% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 146.362 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 144.401 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.