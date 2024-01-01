10 thousand Nepalese rupees to Euros

Convert NPR to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 npr
68.40 eur

₨1.000 NPR = €0.006840 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00690.0070
Low0.00680.0068
Average0.00690.0069
Change-0.96%-1.61%
1 NPR to EUR stats

The performance of NPR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0069 and a 30 day low of 0.0068. This means the 30 day average was 0.0069. The change for NPR to EUR was -0.96.

The performance of NPR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0070 and a 90 day low of 0.0068. This means the 90 day average was 0.0069. The change for NPR to EUR was -1.61.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Euro
1 NPR0.00684 EUR
5 NPR0.03420 EUR
10 NPR0.06840 EUR
20 NPR0.13680 EUR
50 NPR0.34200 EUR
100 NPR0.68399 EUR
250 NPR1.70998 EUR
500 NPR3.41996 EUR
1000 NPR6.83991 EUR
2000 NPR13.67982 EUR
5000 NPR34.19955 EUR
10000 NPR68.39910 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Nepalese Rupee
1 EUR146.20100 NPR
5 EUR731.00500 NPR
10 EUR1,462.01000 NPR
20 EUR2,924.02000 NPR
50 EUR7,310.05000 NPR
100 EUR14,620.10000 NPR
250 EUR36,550.25000 NPR
500 EUR73,100.50000 NPR
1000 EUR146,201.00000 NPR
2000 EUR292,402.00000 NPR
5000 EUR731,005.00000 NPR
10000 EUR1,462,010.00000 NPR