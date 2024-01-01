1 Euro to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert EUR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 eur
43.28 mru

€1.000 EUR = UM43.28 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.324743.3247
Low42.684841.9803
Average42.985742.7244
Change1.13%1.48%
1 EUR to MRU stats

The performance of EUR to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.3247 and a 30 day low of 42.6848. This means the 30 day average was 42.9857. The change for EUR to MRU was 1.13.

The performance of EUR to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.3247 and a 90 day low of 41.9803. This means the 90 day average was 42.7244. The change for EUR to MRU was 1.48.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Euro / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EUR43.28470 MRU
5 EUR216.42350 MRU
10 EUR432.84700 MRU
20 EUR865.69400 MRU
50 EUR2,164.23500 MRU
100 EUR4,328.47000 MRU
250 EUR10,821.17500 MRU
500 EUR21,642.35000 MRU
1000 EUR43,284.70000 MRU
2000 EUR86,569.40000 MRU
5000 EUR216,423.50000 MRU
10000 EUR432,847.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Euro
1 MRU0.02310 EUR
5 MRU0.11551 EUR
10 MRU0.23103 EUR
20 MRU0.46206 EUR
50 MRU1.15514 EUR
100 MRU2.31029 EUR
250 MRU5.77572 EUR
500 MRU11.55145 EUR
1000 MRU23.10290 EUR
2000 MRU46.20580 EUR
5000 MRU115.51450 EUR
10000 MRU231.02900 EUR