50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Euros

Convert MRU to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 mru
1.25 eur

1.00000 MRU = 0.02509 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35 UTC
MRU to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046787.12421.435031.660110.963918.8788
1GBP1.153811.2077100.5251.655761.915461.1121521.7827
1USD0.95540.82802183.2371.3711.586040.920918.0365
1INR0.01147790.009947740.012013910.0164710.01905450.01106360.216688

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Euro
1 MRU0.02509 EUR
5 MRU0.12546 EUR
10 MRU0.25092 EUR
20 MRU0.50184 EUR
50 MRU1.25460 EUR
100 MRU2.50921 EUR
250 MRU6.27302 EUR
500 MRU12.54605 EUR
1000 MRU25.09210 EUR
2000 MRU50.18420 EUR
5000 MRU125.46050 EUR
10000 MRU250.92100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EUR39.85310 MRU
5 EUR199.26550 MRU
10 EUR398.53100 MRU
20 EUR797.06200 MRU
50 EUR1992.65500 MRU
100 EUR3985.31000 MRU
250 EUR9963.27500 MRU
500 EUR19926.55000 MRU
1000 EUR39853.10000 MRU
2000 EUR79706.20000 MRU
5000 EUR199265.50000 MRU
10000 EUR398531.00000 MRU