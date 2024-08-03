100 Euros to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert EUR to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 eur
32,920.80 lkr

€1.000 EUR = Sr329.2 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High332.1260332.1260
Low326.1380319.1370
Average329.1824326.8892
Change0.17%3.16%
View full history

1 EUR to LKR stats

The performance of EUR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 332.1260 and a 30 day low of 326.1380. This means the 30 day average was 329.1824. The change for EUR to LKR was 0.17.

The performance of EUR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 332.1260 and a 90 day low of 319.1370. This means the 90 day average was 326.8892. The change for EUR to LKR was 3.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EUR329.20800 LKR
5 EUR1,646.04000 LKR
10 EUR3,292.08000 LKR
20 EUR6,584.16000 LKR
50 EUR16,460.40000 LKR
100 EUR32,920.80000 LKR
250 EUR82,302.00000 LKR
500 EUR164,604.00000 LKR
1000 EUR329,208.00000 LKR
2000 EUR658,416.00000 LKR
5000 EUR1,646,040.00000 LKR
10000 EUR3,292,080.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Euro
1 LKR0.00304 EUR
5 LKR0.01519 EUR
10 LKR0.03038 EUR
20 LKR0.06075 EUR
50 LKR0.15188 EUR
100 LKR0.30376 EUR
250 LKR0.75940 EUR
500 LKR1.51880 EUR
1000 LKR3.03759 EUR
2000 LKR6.07518 EUR
5000 LKR15.18795 EUR
10000 LKR30.37590 EUR