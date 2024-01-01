50 Costa Rican colóns to CFP francs

Convert CRC to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 crc
11 xpf

1.00000 CRC = 0.21517 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFP Franc
1 CRC0.21517 XPF
5 CRC1.07584 XPF
10 CRC2.15167 XPF
20 CRC4.30334 XPF
50 CRC10.75835 XPF
100 CRC21.51670 XPF
250 CRC53.79175 XPF
500 CRC107.58350 XPF
1000 CRC215.16700 XPF
2000 CRC430.33400 XPF
5000 CRC1075.83500 XPF
10000 CRC2151.67000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 XPF4.64755 CRC
5 XPF23.23775 CRC
10 XPF46.47550 CRC
20 XPF92.95100 CRC
50 XPF232.37750 CRC
100 XPF464.75500 CRC
250 XPF1161.88750 CRC
500 XPF2323.77500 CRC
1000 XPF4647.55000 CRC
2000 XPF9295.10000 CRC
5000 XPF23237.75000 CRC
10000 XPF46475.50000 CRC