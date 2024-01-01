5 Costa Rican colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert CRC to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0.04 pen

1.00000 CRC = 0.00741 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CRC0.00741 PEN
5 CRC0.03703 PEN
10 CRC0.07405 PEN
20 CRC0.14810 PEN
50 CRC0.37025 PEN
100 CRC0.74050 PEN
250 CRC1.85125 PEN
500 CRC3.70250 PEN
1000 CRC7.40500 PEN
2000 CRC14.81000 PEN
5000 CRC37.02500 PEN
10000 CRC74.05000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Costa Rican Colón
1 PEN135.04400 CRC
5 PEN675.22000 CRC
10 PEN1350.44000 CRC
20 PEN2700.88000 CRC
50 PEN6752.20000 CRC
100 PEN13504.40000 CRC
250 PEN33761.00000 CRC
500 PEN67522.00000 CRC
1000 PEN135044.00000 CRC
2000 PEN270088.00000 CRC
5000 PEN675220.00000 CRC
10000 PEN1350440.00000 CRC