Costa Rican colóns to Namibian dollars today

Convert CRC to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
34.92 nad

₡1.000 CRC = $0.03492 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03500.0365
Low0.03400.0340
Average0.03450.0351
Change0.45%-4.41%
View full history

1 CRC to NAD stats

The performance of CRC to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0350 and a 30 day low of 0.0340. This means the 30 day average was 0.0345. The change for CRC to NAD was 0.45.

The performance of CRC to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0365 and a 90 day low of 0.0340. This means the 90 day average was 0.0351. The change for CRC to NAD was -4.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Namibian Dollar
1 CRC0.03492 NAD
5 CRC0.17462 NAD
10 CRC0.34924 NAD
20 CRC0.69847 NAD
50 CRC1.74618 NAD
100 CRC3.49236 NAD
250 CRC8.73090 NAD
500 CRC17.46180 NAD
1000 CRC34.92360 NAD
2000 CRC69.84720 NAD
5000 CRC174.61800 NAD
10000 CRC349.23600 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 NAD28.63390 CRC
5 NAD143.16950 CRC
10 NAD286.33900 CRC
20 NAD572.67800 CRC
50 NAD1,431.69500 CRC
100 NAD2,863.39000 CRC
250 NAD7,158.47500 CRC
500 NAD14,316.95000 CRC
1000 NAD28,633.90000 CRC
2000 NAD57,267.80000 CRC
5000 NAD143,169.50000 CRC
10000 NAD286,339.00000 CRC