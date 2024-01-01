Costa Rican colóns to Mexican pesos today

Convert CRC to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
36.62 mxn

₡1.000 CRC = Mex$0.03662 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03660.0366
Low0.03350.0322
Average0.03440.0340
Change6.33%9.45%
1 CRC to MXN stats

The performance of CRC to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0366 and a 30 day low of 0.0335. This means the 30 day average was 0.0344. The change for CRC to MXN was 6.33.

The performance of CRC to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0366 and a 90 day low of 0.0322. This means the 90 day average was 0.0340. The change for CRC to MXN was 9.45.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mexican Peso
1 CRC0.03662 MXN
5 CRC0.18311 MXN
10 CRC0.36621 MXN
20 CRC0.73242 MXN
50 CRC1.83105 MXN
100 CRC3.66210 MXN
250 CRC9.15525 MXN
500 CRC18.31050 MXN
1000 CRC36.62100 MXN
2000 CRC73.24200 MXN
5000 CRC183.10500 MXN
10000 CRC366.21000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 MXN27.30680 CRC
5 MXN136.53400 CRC
10 MXN273.06800 CRC
20 MXN546.13600 CRC
50 MXN1,365.34000 CRC
100 MXN2,730.68000 CRC
250 MXN6,826.70000 CRC
500 MXN13,653.40000 CRC
1000 MXN27,306.80000 CRC
2000 MXN54,613.60000 CRC
5000 MXN136,534.00000 CRC
10000 MXN273,068.00000 CRC