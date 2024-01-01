Costa Rican colóns to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert CRC to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
1.57 kyd

₡1.000 CRC = $0.001566 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00160.0016
Change0.35%-3.04%
View full history

1 CRC to KYD stats

The performance of CRC to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for CRC to KYD was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for CRC to KYD was -3.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CRC0.00157 KYD
5 CRC0.00783 KYD
10 CRC0.01566 KYD
20 CRC0.03132 KYD
50 CRC0.07831 KYD
100 CRC0.15661 KYD
250 CRC0.39153 KYD
500 CRC0.78307 KYD
1000 CRC1.56614 KYD
2000 CRC3.13228 KYD
5000 CRC7.83070 KYD
10000 CRC15.66140 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 KYD638.51200 CRC
5 KYD3,192.56000 CRC
10 KYD6,385.12000 CRC
20 KYD12,770.24000 CRC
50 KYD31,925.60000 CRC
100 KYD63,851.20000 CRC
250 KYD159,628.00000 CRC
500 KYD319,256.00000 CRC
1000 KYD638,512.00000 CRC
2000 KYD1,277,024.00000 CRC
5000 KYD3,192,560.00000 CRC
10000 KYD6,385,120.00000 CRC